Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Raised to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Shares of CALM opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,771 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

