Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CANF. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 15.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

