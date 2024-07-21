Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CANF. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:CANF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

