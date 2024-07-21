Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE CGX opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

