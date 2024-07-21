Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
