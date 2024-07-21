Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 35,100 shares.

Capstone Companies Trading Up 111.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.