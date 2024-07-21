Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.
Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
