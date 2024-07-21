Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Raises Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.
Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Caterpillar Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of CAT opened at $347.63 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.
Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
