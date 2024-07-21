Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.71) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,195.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,785.75). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

