Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 21,584 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.79. 347,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $289.08.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.