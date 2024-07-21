Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,377 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,433,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. 297,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

