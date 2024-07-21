Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $87.82 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Kilroy Realty worth $87,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 503,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.