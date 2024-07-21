Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.60. 162,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $189.53.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.