Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $129,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

