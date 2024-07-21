CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $105.87 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.