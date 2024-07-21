Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,747,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $105.50. 180,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

