Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 3,045 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

