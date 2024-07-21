Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Get Chuy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.