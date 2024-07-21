Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cinemark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

