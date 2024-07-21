City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Head to Head Review

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.22 -$2.68 million ($0.28) -19.46 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -2.24% -0.60% -0.26% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for City Office REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats City Office REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (Ticker: BBOX) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

