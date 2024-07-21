Clearstead Trust LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 403,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.80. 554,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,202. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

