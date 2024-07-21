Clearstead Trust LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.84. 1,094,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $491.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

