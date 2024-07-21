CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.60% of CMS Energy worth $1,367,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after buying an additional 742,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 1,817,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

