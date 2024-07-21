Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $5.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

