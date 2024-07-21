Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $50.88 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $425.32 million and $22.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $50.88 or 0.00075967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,071 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,791.97539329 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.83546666 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $22,931,264.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

