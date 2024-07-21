Compound Price Reaches $50.98 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $426.18 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.98 or 0.00076144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009590 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,792 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,791.97539329 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.83546666 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $22,931,264.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.