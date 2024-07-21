ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

COP opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

