Contrasting Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.10% 9.68% 3.98% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Volatility & Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.29 billion 0.89 $208.56 million $1.20 15.03 Sow Good $16.07 million 11.71 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.03

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Sow Good on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods



Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Sow Good



Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

