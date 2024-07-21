Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,106,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.31% of Copart worth $5,740,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Copart by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Copart by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

