Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 172,278 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 2.45% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 56,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

