Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $82.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00009688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00043192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

