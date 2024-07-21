CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.77.

CSGP opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

