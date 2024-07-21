Councilmark Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,102. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

