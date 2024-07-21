Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,475 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 908.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.97. 172,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,649. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

