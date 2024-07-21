Creditcoin Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $189.47 million and $11.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001163 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.