Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.90 million.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
