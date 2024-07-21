Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.90 million.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.