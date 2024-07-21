Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.0400

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $96,748.19 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

