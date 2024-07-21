CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.35.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

