DA Davidson Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CFG stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

