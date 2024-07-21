DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00077202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.