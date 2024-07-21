DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.36 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

