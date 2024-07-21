Desjardins Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$28.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.10.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.