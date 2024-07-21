DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810,788 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $56,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 1,555,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,855. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

