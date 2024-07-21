Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

DG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,942. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

