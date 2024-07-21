Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.48.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
