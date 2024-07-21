dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $543.50 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $543.50 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,929,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
