Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $12.33 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $791.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

