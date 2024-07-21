Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $509.46

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.46 ($6.61) and traded as low as GBX 463.20 ($6.01). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.22), with a volume of 4,036 shares.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of £142.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

