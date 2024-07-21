East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

