ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) versus NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Financial Review

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 7.01% 2.53% 0.33% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECB Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $55.83 million 2.13 $4.46 million $0.49 26.35 NB Bancorp $236.08 million 3.15 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

