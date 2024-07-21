ELIS Trading Down 18.2% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $26,068.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0341903 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,653.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

